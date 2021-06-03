Dean Capital Management Acquires 6,661 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.06% of Spire worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2,992.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.67. 963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

