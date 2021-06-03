Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $48,291,150. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

