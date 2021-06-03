Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $185.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

