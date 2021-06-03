Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

