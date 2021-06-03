Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,993,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,891 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $203,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

