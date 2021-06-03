Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,089 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Celanese were worth $123,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.79 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

