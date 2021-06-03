NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.49. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 16,825 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $536.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,234. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.