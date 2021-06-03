The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,619. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.