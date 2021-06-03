Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.00

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 15016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $831.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.92.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,248. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

