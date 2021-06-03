Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

