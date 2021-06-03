Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.44

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 2513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

