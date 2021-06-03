Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Down 5.2%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 6,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 180,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $22,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $6,563,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

