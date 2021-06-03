Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading 5% Higher

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 3,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several research firms recently commented on AWH. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. Analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

