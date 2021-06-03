VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.36. 35,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,445,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.