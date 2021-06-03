Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $378.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $393.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $211.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.52. 985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,829. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

