Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JHB opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $9.44.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

