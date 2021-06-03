Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post sales of $650.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.08 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

ENR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.