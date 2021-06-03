United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on solid retail demand amid the pandemic. Further, strength in e-commerce operations has been a driver. These trends, along with lower costs boosted second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, United Natural expects food-at-home consumption to stay high in fiscal 2021. Encouragingly, management now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to come in at the upper end of the previously guided range. However, United Natural’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are likely to be lower than the year-ago period, which gained from an unexpected surge in demand. Additionally, stiff competition is a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 12,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

