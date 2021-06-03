Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $137,821.48 and $113.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00127642 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002563 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00826646 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

