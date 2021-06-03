Serum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $80.12 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Serum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00013139 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $253.79 million and $80.12 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00082543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.01018292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.84 or 0.09336427 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

