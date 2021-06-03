Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $589,165.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00011101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00082543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.01018292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.84 or 0.09336427 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

