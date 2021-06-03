Feellike (FLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,313.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00070012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00286742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00213359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.26 or 0.01209169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,687.03 or 1.00329106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00034013 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.