BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.66 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
