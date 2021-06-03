Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

