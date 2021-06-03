Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 4,616 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $73,532.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

