Critical Analysis: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Terreno Realty and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $186.88 million 24.14 $79.79 million $1.44 45.03 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 20.70 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 43.23% 5.20% 3.88% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Vidler Water Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

