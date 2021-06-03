Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $752.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

