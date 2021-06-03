Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $128.04 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.