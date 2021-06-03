Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $4.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 465.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $78.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

