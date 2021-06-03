Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $262.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -597.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.72.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

