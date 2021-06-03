Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

