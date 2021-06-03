iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.61.

