Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of EWY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.83. 216,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,944. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

