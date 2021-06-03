Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 764.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.97. 7,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,287. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.