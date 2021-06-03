Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 36,436 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 94,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,235. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $27.43.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

