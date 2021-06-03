Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 462.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.26. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

