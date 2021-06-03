Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

