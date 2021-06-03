Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.