Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.