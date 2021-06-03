Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $17,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

