Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 5.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 1,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CANG. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%. Analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

