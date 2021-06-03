City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.21. 1,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 231,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $535.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in City Office REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

