Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Up 6.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 90 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

