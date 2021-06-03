Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Down 7.8%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 18,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,723,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $523.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 566,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,298 shares of company stock valued at $505,220. Corporate insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

