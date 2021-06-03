Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 53748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

