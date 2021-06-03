The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Toro updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

NYSE:TTC traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,769. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

