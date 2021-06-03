Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.06. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

