Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

