Coinsbit Token (CNB) Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.00 million and $161,309.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01015995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.77 or 0.09312130 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

CNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

