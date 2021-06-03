Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.